Auspicious time for Vijaya Dashami made public

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 8
The International Panchanga Decision Committee has made public the auspicious time for celebrating Vijaya Dashami in cities across the world.
Vijaya Dashami this year falls on October 26 in Nepal. The auspicious time to celebrate it in Kathmandu is 10:19am, for Delhi in India it is 10:35am, for Tokyo in Japan 11:35am, for Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia 10:35am, for Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates 10:43am, for Doha in Qatar 10:21am, for Bangkok in Thailand 10:33am, for Seoul in South Korea 10:27am, for Tel Aviv in Israel 10:37am, for Singapore 10:41am, for Hong Kong 10:49am and for Saudi Arabia 10:25am.
The auspicious day for New York in the United States of America is October 25 (11:05am), for Kentucky 11:07am, for Texas at 11:57am and for California at 11:45am, said Chairperson of the Committee Prof Dr Madhav Bhattarai.
The auspicious time for London in the United Kingdom is at 11:39am, for Toronto in Canada at 11:43am, for Lisbon in Portugal at 11:37am and for Paris in France at 11:41am.
The auspicious time for the day for Sydney in Australia is at 09:43am, Melbourne at 9:53am and Brisbane at 9:51am and for Wellington in New Zealand at 10:15am.
Dashian is the greatest Hindu festival and is widely celebrated in Nepal. Tradition has it that people working in different parts of the country or abroad return to their homes to celebrate the festival with their families.
Experts on public health have expressed fear that COVID-19 cases might escalate further during the upcoming greatest Hindu festival as people return to their villages to celebrate the festival.
Amidst the COVID pandemic government authorities have been urging people refrain from travelling.
A version of this article appears in print on October 09, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
