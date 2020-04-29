Automatic sanitizer dispenser installed along Nepal-India border in Dhangadhi

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: An automatic sanitizer dispenser has been installed at Trinagar Customs Office in Dhangadhi along the Nepal-India border to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Under the initiative of Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan Mayor Nirpa Bahadur Odd, the automatic disinfectant was set up on Tuesday.

Although there is a lockdown in both the neighbouring countries, essential items are imported from across the border, exposing high risk of virus transmission in the region.

“We had a system only to disinfect the vehicles but not the drivers and others while entering Nepal. Now, with the installation of the sanitizer, the drivers and others will also be sanitised,” mayor Odd shared.

“We are discussing with India on carrying out a rapid diagnostic test on people returning from across the border. The municipality is not in a position to do it by itself as it requires coordinated efforts from both the countries,” the mayor shared.

