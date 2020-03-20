Awareness campaigns launched in Saptari

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, March 19

Local representatives have reached the doorsteps of villagers with an awareness campaign against the novel coronavirus in the border areas of Saptari district.

People’s representatives have reached the doorsteps of residents at Dakneshwori Municipality, Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality, Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality and Bishnupur Rural Municipality with the awareness campaign against COVID-19.

The representatives, carrying banners, pamphlets and protective masks, among other materials, have reached out to the villagers to make the people aware of ways to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Mayor at Dakneshwori Municipality Shiva Narayan Sah said public awareness campaign was launched to make villagers aware of the need to adopt safety measures against the deadly virus in the municipal areas. He said the awareness campaign was launched after cases of COVID-19 were reported in India.

Mayor Sah further informed that health desks had been established to carry out health check-up of people coming from India. “It will be wise to take safety measures before the problem occurs,” he added.

Chairman of Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality Satis Kumar Singh said they had also launched awareness campaign to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus. He informed health desks were established and health check-up of travellers — both Indian and Nepali citizens — had been carried out.

Similarly, Kankalini Municipality has also taken safety measures after launching public awareness campaign among people to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the municipal areas.

Mayor Sailesh Prasad Sah of the municipality said they had planned to reach every ward of the municipality with the awareness campaign.

Likewise, Chairman Lilamber Yadav of Bishnupur Rural Municipality said they had also been launching different public awareness programmes against COVID-19 in the rural municipality.

A version of this article appears in print on March 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

