Bada Dashain begins from today amid coronavirus

KATHMANDU: Bada Dashain, the greatest and longest festival of Nepali Hindus, has begun with Ghatasthapana today.
Ghatasthapana, the first day of Navaratri Parba or the nine-night festival of Bada Dashain, falls on Ashwin Shukla Pratipada. Ghatasthapana is observed by Hindu devotees by performing puja and setting up ghada or pot, in which they sow seeds of barley, wheat, corn and rice, at homes and temples in accordance with Vedic tradition.
The sprouted seedlings are called jamara. These are offered along with tika on the 10th day, which is observed as Vijaya Dashami.
According to a schedule released by Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Samiti, 11:46 am is the auspicious time for Ghatasthapana.
This year’s Pachali Bhairav Jatra will be celebrated on October 21. The auspicious time for the procession of goddess Sri Tulaja Bhavani has been set for 8:56 am on October 23 and the deity will be put in the resting mode at 10:14 am the same day when Fulpati is observed. On this very day, Fulpati will be brought to the Dashain Ghar at Hanumandhoka.
NPNS said there is no need to wait for an auspicious time to bring in Fulpati.
October 24 will mark Mahaashtami along with Kalratri puja on the same night. Mahanavami will be celebrated on October 25 and Vijaya Dashami on October 26.
Though tika can be received and offered from the day of Vijaya Dashami to Kojagrat Purnima, the most auspicious time for receiving and offering tika is 10:19 am on Vijaya Dashami. According to popular Hindu myth, Goddess Durga had killed demon king Mahishasur on Mahanavami and thus Vijaya Dashami symbolises the victory of good over evil. The government has appealed to the people to celebrate the festival in low-key manner and shun unnecessary travel, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
A version of this article appears in print on October 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
BEIJING: A Chinese city is offering Sinovac Biotech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine to essential workers and other high-risk groups as part of a national programme for about $60. The eastern city of Jiaxin's center for disease control and prevention (CDC) said in a statement on WeChat that tw Read More...
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE/DORAL, FLORIDA: President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will return to the campaign trail on Friday with visits to three battleground states, a day after the two contenders clashed from afar during duelling televised town halls. The split-screen events, whi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 4,392 additional coronavirus infection cases on Friday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 126,137. There are currently 37,382 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,808 people are staying at quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country. While Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Covid-19 death toll has crossed the 700-mark with 21 additional fatalities reported in various parts of the country on Friday. With the latest additions, the total death count now stands at 715. It indicates that 0.57 per cent of the people that contracted the disease have Read More...
KATHMANDU: Citizen Investment Trust (CIT) will deposit Rs 12.5 billion in a fixed deposit account in commercial banks, according to a notice issued by the Trust today. According to the CIT, the trust is all set to open fixed deposit accounts in commercial banks categorised as "A" level banks by Read More...
BANGKOK: Thailand's prime minister rejected calls for his resignation Friday as his government stepped up efforts to stop student-led protesters from rallying in the capital for a second day in defiance of a strict state of emergency. Police closed roads and put up barricades around a major Bangk Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: 2,402 fresh Covid-19 cases detected in Kathmandu valley on Friday Till date, 1,254, Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 2,402 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Friday. Of the total new cases, 1,784 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 244 and 374 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...