Baglung bazaar to stay closed for a week

Baglung, August 18
Baglung Chamber of Commerce and Industry has decided to close Baglung Bazaar for a week, beginning from last midnight citing the growing risk of COVID-19. It has called on the local business community to follow the decision.
In a press statement yesterday, the chamber called on the business community to close all shops and stores except those supplying most essential goods and services such as foodstuffs, dairy products, drinking water, medicines, sanitary products, vegetables and cooking fuel. Suppliers have been urged to make arrangements for the delivery of services within the limited hours — 7:30am to 10:00am and 4:00pm to 6:00pm each day.
Local people’s representative Jeevan Acharya said the move was to stem the virus spread when people’s movement and gathering in market areas had increased.
The infection has been seen in the community.
A few days back, the virus was detected in a people’s representative, health worker and trader.
Prior to this, the District Crisis Management and Security Committee had decided to implement the odd-even number system for vehicles from Sunday.
Gatherings and demonstrations at public places have been prohibited.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
