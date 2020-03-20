Bagmati to set up 500-bed quarantine facilities

Himalayan News Service

Hetauda, March 19

Bagmati Province is planning to set up quarantine centres for up to 500 beds at different places. The decision was taken at a meeting of the province’s Disaster Management Director’s Committee led by Chief Minister Dormani Poudel, keeping in view the critical situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Social Development Minister Yuvaraj Dulal of the provincial government, the meeting has also decided to expand the capacity of isolation wards at different hospitals across the province to 229 beds.

“Currently we have isolation wards with a total capacity of 36 beds at different hospitals, but more beds will be added to the wards to expand the total capacity to 229 beds,” said Minister Dulal.

The meeting has also asked the public to restrict their movements, except for emergency and asked all cinema halls, cultural centres, stadiums, sporting grounds, gyms and health clubs, museums, swimming pools, recreational centres, dohori centres and clubs to close their businesses till the mid-April.

Similarly, a decision has been taken to set up health desks at each and every entry point on the border with India and make necessary preparations for possible treatment of coronavirus patients at private, community and government health facilities designated for the purpose.

Likewise, people have been urged to avoid gathering upward of 25 persons at places such as at party palaces, parks, picnic spots and religious venues, such as temples, monasteries and churches. Public vehicle operators have been asked not to carry more people than their seat capacity and treat their vehicles with disinfectant before bringing them into operation.

While decision has been taken to close all sorts of training centres, educational institutions and universities and all national and international seminars, conclaves and gatherings and trainings until mid-April, hotels, resorts, lodges, restaurants and shopping malls have been told to manage provision for handwashing and hand sanitiser for their clients.

Decision has also been taken to take action against anyone involved in black-marketing and rumour-peddling regarding coronavirus.

Besides, a province-level coronavirus control committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Internal Affairs and Law Minister Shalikram Jamkattel.

Similarly, a high-level market monitoring committee and health management committee have also been established.

