Bahrain prince, record-holding Sherpas climb Mt Manaslu

POKHARA: A team of high-profile climbers led by Bahrain Prince Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa successfully scaled Mt Manaslu this morning, making it to the only summit of Nepal’s 8,000-metre peak in the autumn season.

According to Thaneswar Guragai, manager at Seven Summit Treks, members of the Bahrain Royal Guard expedition along with record-holding Sherpa climbers stood atop the world’s eighth highest mountain at around 7:00am.

“The team members scaled the peak after they found a fair weather window,” he informed.

The climbers started summit push last night from Camp III following the summit route prepared by a rope-fixing team of Sherpa climbers. “Bahrain nationals including prince Al Khalifa and three British citizens of the Bahrain Royal Guard Expedition along with the first South Asian to complete all 14 peaks above 8,000m Mingma Sherpa, Kami Rita Sherpa, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa and Sanu Sherpa reached the summit point of Mt Manaslu,” Guragai quoted climbers as sharing from the mountain.

Expedition director Chhang Dawa and his brother Mingma together hold the world record as ‘first brothers to summit all 14 peaks’ while legendary climber Kami Rita has already scaled Mt Everest for 24 times. Sanu is the third Nepali mountaineer to complete all the 14 peaks above 8,000m while Tashi Lakpa holds the world record as the youngest person to climb Mt Everest without the use of supplementary oxygen.

The team, which also climbed Mt Lobuche in the Everest region for acclimatization before heading to Mt Manaslu, also plans to scale Mt Everest in 2021.

The team members include British nationals Richard Warren McConnel, Phillip Clough and Christopher Anothony. Bahrain nationals in the team include Ebrahim Mohamed Abdulla Ebrahim Mohamed, Mohamed Ali Jasim Ahmed Alboainain, Arafat Hamood Naji Ghurbah, Ebrahim Khalil Ebrahim Zayed Mohamed Aljazzaf, Ahmed Said Ahmed Isa Alkabbi, Arif Feroz Shah Murad Qalunder Ghulam, Mohamed Adul Rahman Yusuf Alkawari, Khaled Ali Hasan Ebrahim Hasan Aldossery, Abdulaziz Rafea Abbar Khalaf Alabed, Khaled Sultan Mohamed Abdulla Alsheerwai, Murad Mohamed Yusuf Abdul Sayed, Ebrahim Ali Salem Jaber, Saud Hamad Mubarak Hamad Eid and Mohamed Isa Abdulla Yusuf Alqais.

