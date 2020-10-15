Bahrain prince, record-holding Sherpas climb Mt Manaslu

POKHARA: A team of high-profile climbers led by Bahrain Prince Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa successfully scaled Mt Manaslu this morning, making it to the only summit of Nepal’s 8,000-metre peak in the autumn season.
According to Thaneswar Guragai, manager at Seven Summit Treks, members of the Bahrain Royal Guard expedition along with record-holding Sherpa climbers stood atop the world’s eighth highest mountain at around 7:00am.
“The team members scaled the peak after they found a fair weather window,” he informed.
The climbers started summit push last night from Camp III following the summit route prepared by a rope-fixing team of Sherpa climbers. “Bahrain nationals including prince Al Khalifa and three British citizens of the Bahrain Royal Guard Expedition along with the first South Asian to complete all 14 peaks above 8,000m Mingma Sherpa, Kami Rita Sherpa, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa and Sanu Sherpa reached the summit point of Mt Manaslu,” Guragai quoted climbers as sharing from the mountain.
Expedition director Chhang Dawa and his brother Mingma together hold the world record as ‘first brothers to summit all 14 peaks’ while legendary climber Kami Rita has already scaled Mt Everest for 24 times. Sanu is the third Nepali mountaineer to complete all the 14 peaks above 8,000m while Tashi Lakpa holds the world record as the youngest person to climb Mt Everest without the use of supplementary oxygen.
The team, which also climbed Mt Lobuche in the Everest region for acclimatization before heading to Mt Manaslu, also plans to scale Mt Everest in 2021.
The team members include British nationals Richard Warren McConnel, Phillip Clough and Christopher Anothony. Bahrain nationals in the team include Ebrahim Mohamed Abdulla Ebrahim Mohamed, Mohamed Ali Jasim Ahmed Alboainain, Arafat Hamood Naji Ghurbah, Ebrahim Khalil Ebrahim Zayed Mohamed Aljazzaf, Ahmed Said Ahmed Isa Alkabbi, Arif Feroz Shah Murad Qalunder Ghulam, Mohamed Adul Rahman Yusuf Alkawari, Khaled Ali Hasan Ebrahim Hasan Aldossery, Abdulaziz Rafea Abbar Khalaf Alabed, Khaled Sultan Mohamed Abdulla Alsheerwai, Murad Mohamed Yusuf Abdul Sayed, Ebrahim Ali Salem Jaber, Saud Hamad Mubarak Hamad Eid and Mohamed Isa Abdulla Yusuf Alqais.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13 Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa has directed security agencies to prepare an effective strategy to control increasing criminal activities due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking from the capital city at a virtual seminar on organised by Province-1 Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13 The Federation of Nepali Journalists today warned that rigorous agitation was the only option left to make media houses pay the salary of working journalists and retain their jobs. Issuing a press release, the umbrella organisation of Nepali journalists reiterated that la Read More...
CHITWAN, OCTOBER 13 Stakeholders have expressed concern about the alarming rate of COVID-19 related deaths in Chitwan of late. According to Public Health Officer Gitanjali Dhakal of Chitwan District Health Office, 2,792 persons have contracted the virus in the district. So far, the viral infec Read More...
SURKHET, OCTOBER 13 Headquarters of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has taken initiative to settle the dispute seen in Karnali Province. Prime Minister and NCP Chairman KP Sharma Oli and party Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal have called the major NCP leaders of the province to Kathmandu for Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 13 Janata Samajbadi Party-Nepal leader Rajendra Mahato today stressed the need of a third alternative political force as the two largest parties had failed to solve the problems facing the country. He claimed that his party would fill the void and emerge as the alternative po Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13 Police have arrested three persons for luring a real estate agent to an isolated place and looting him before beating him to death, in Bhaktapur. Those arrested have been identified as Kami Lama, 37, aka Sherpa of Barhabise Municipality of Sindhupalchok district, Ramesh T Read More...
KAILALI, OCTOBER 13 Work has been affected at several offices in Kailali district after employees there started testing positive for coronavirus in recent days. Services at the Land Reform and Land Revenue Office were halted after coronavirus infection was confirmed in some employees. Service- Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 13 Province 2 Social Development Minister Nawal Kishor Sah has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of autonomy for the provincial government in so far as the health sector is concerned. Inaugurating the two-day annual review symposium organised by Saptari District Health Read More...