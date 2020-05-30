Bajura quarantine facilities in a shambles, sans health workers

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BAJURA, MAY 29

Influx of returnees from India has made it difficult to manage quarantine facilities in Bajura.

Local Dipak Bista said Rakesh Bista of Budhiganga-7 had returned from India with his wife, but they did not stay in the designated quarantine facility. Instead, they went home.

Lal Bahadur Bista, who also returned from India has been staying in a quarantine facility. But, he is in contact with family members.

He has even sent his luggage home.

As many as 1,778 people have been staying at 76 quarantine facilities at nine local levels of the district.

According to Bajura Health Office Chief Daya Krishna Pant, India returnees will be kept in quarantine facilities for 14 days. They will be sent home after getting their health checked.

As per the standard, a quarantine facility should be monitored by health workers. But, not a single quarantine facility in the district has a doctor or a health worker.

Birjet Budha, 25, of Khaptadchhededaha Rural Municipality-2, escaped from quarantine of Malika Secondary School today.

But, locals prevented him from entering his village.

He returned to the quarantine after locals started attacking him with stones, said police.

Quarantine facilities have been poorly managed. Local authorities and representatives have been turning a blind eye to the management of the quarantine facilities.

