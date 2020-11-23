Bajura remote areas linked to national grid

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BAJURA, NOVEMBER 22

Far-flung areas of Bajura have been connected to the national transmission line for power supply for the first time.

Nepal Electricity Authority, Bajura, Distribution Centre Chief Mahesh Chandra Bhatta said the district was connected to the national grid and electricity was supplied to 51 households in ward 3 of Budhiganga Municipality.

Electricity was supplied to 51 households of Budhiganga-3 after installing 50 KVA transmitters at Sera of Budhiganga. Ward 3 Chair Khadak Adhikari said electricity supply had made them happy.

Bajura headquarters has electricity, but power is not supplied through the national grid. Power generated from small hydel projects is providing power to the headquarters.

According to NEA Bajura Distribution Centre, it is planning to supply power to 1,000 households of wards 1, 2 and 3 in the near future.

Bajura member of the House of Representatives Lal Bahadur Thapa had switched on the electricity button and inaugurated the power supply through the national grid. Thapa said he would take the initiative to connect all nine local levels of Bajura with power through the national grid. Utility poles have already been erected in wards 1, 2 and 3. The work of connecting wires to the poles is under way.

The NEA is planning to establish a sub-station at district headquarters Martadi. Right now, they are using the substation from Achham.

Nepal Electricity Authority, Bajura office, said that work of erecting utility poles at Triveni, Chhededaha, and four other local levels was under way.

A version of this article appears in print on November 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

