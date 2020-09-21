Bajura woman receives treatment in Kathmandu

BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 20
A 35-year-old woman of Budhinanda Municipality has been struggling with uterine prolapse for the past three years due to lack of money for treatment in Bajura.
Raji Tiruwa received treatment in a Kathmandu-based health facility after local newspaper Badimalika Khabar covered the woman’s story. Nepal Health Service Equipment Development Institution took the initiative to treat the economically challenged woman.
Chairman Samrat Singh Basnet of the institution said treatment of the woman would start within some days as she was called to Kathmandu for treatment.
Basnet said the woman had to stay for two months in Kathmandu for treatment.
Raji’s husband Karna Mijar said the municipality had arranged Rs 25,000 for them to go to Kathmandu.
The institution will bear all treatment and other expenses.
NHSEDI has helped many people of Bajura receive free treatment in Kathmandu.
Radha Karki, a local volunteer, said Raji could not receive treatment due to extreme poverty. She said Raji’s problem was seen after she gave birth to her third child.
She is a mother of five children.
Raji said she had been facing the problem for the last three years. She said she underwent surgery in a health camp organised at Kolti Primary Health Centre three years ago. Her husband Karna added that the problems remained even after surgery.
Raji reached the district hospital three months ago for treatment. She said the district hospital referred her to Seti Provincial Hospital, saying a tumour was seen in one place and a wound in another. Again, she was referred to Dhangadi, saying the uterus had to be removed and it was not possible to do so in Seti Provincial Hospital.
After that, she returned to her house as there was no other option. “I have been struggling with life as there is no middle way,” she said.
Raji cannot carry out even minor works at home due to prolonged illness.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: A Nepal Army personnel has died of COVID-19. The 34-year-old originally from Ramechhap district died on September 14, according to NA Public Relations and Information Directorate. The test for detection of coronavirus infection was conducted after his passing away on Septemb Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry has reported 1, 325 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 64,122. The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 17,478. There are 9,071 people in institutional isolation while 8, 407 people are in ho Read More...
MUMBAI: India’s coronavirus case tally surged to 5.4 million as it added 92,605 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Sunday. The country has posted the highest single-day caseload in the world since early August, and lags behind only the United Stat Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley recorded more than 700 cases in the last 24 hours, which is more than the total cases from across the country on Sunday too. Today’s reported infection in the valley is 57.88 per cent of the country’s total cases. Read Also: Nepal registers 1, 325 new coronavir Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 914,290 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherei Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ten Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which the country’s coronavirus death-toll has advanced to 411. As per the latest report from the Health Ministry, six women and four men lost their lives to the disease. Six of the total ten deaths logged today were Read More...
Gnabry scores hat-trick Musiala becomes youngest Bayern scorer in the Bundesliga Schalke coach Wagner under pressure amid winless run in 2020 MUNICH: Treble winners Bayern Munich crushed Schalke 04 8-0 with a hat-trick from Serge Gnabry and a superb debut from Leroy Sane on Friday a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has accused Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her, which the latter denied, and dismissed the claims as baseless. On September 19, Ghosh took to Twitter and wrote that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her. Tagging Indian Prime Read More...