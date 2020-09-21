Bajura woman receives treatment in Kathmandu

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 20

A 35-year-old woman of Budhinanda Municipality has been struggling with uterine prolapse for the past three years due to lack of money for treatment in Bajura.

Raji Tiruwa received treatment in a Kathmandu-based health facility after local newspaper Badimalika Khabar covered the woman’s story. Nepal Health Service Equipment Development Institution took the initiative to treat the economically challenged woman.

Chairman Samrat Singh Basnet of the institution said treatment of the woman would start within some days as she was called to Kathmandu for treatment.

Basnet said the woman had to stay for two months in Kathmandu for treatment.

Raji’s husband Karna Mijar said the municipality had arranged Rs 25,000 for them to go to Kathmandu.

The institution will bear all treatment and other expenses.

NHSEDI has helped many people of Bajura receive free treatment in Kathmandu.

Radha Karki, a local volunteer, said Raji could not receive treatment due to extreme poverty. She said Raji’s problem was seen after she gave birth to her third child.

She is a mother of five children.

Raji said she had been facing the problem for the last three years. She said she underwent surgery in a health camp organised at Kolti Primary Health Centre three years ago. Her husband Karna added that the problems remained even after surgery.

Raji reached the district hospital three months ago for treatment. She said the district hospital referred her to Seti Provincial Hospital, saying a tumour was seen in one place and a wound in another. Again, she was referred to Dhangadi, saying the uterus had to be removed and it was not possible to do so in Seti Provincial Hospital.

After that, she returned to her house as there was no other option. “I have been struggling with life as there is no middle way,” she said.

Raji cannot carry out even minor works at home due to prolonged illness.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook