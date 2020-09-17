Bamdev Gautam sworn-in as National Assembly member

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Vice-chair of ruling Nepalommunist Party (NCP) Bamdev Gautam has been sworn-in as the newest member of the upper house of the Federal Parliament.

Gautam, on recommendation of the government, was appointed as a NA member by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday.

Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Timilisina administered oath of office and secrecy to Gautam at Singha Durbar the same afternoon.

