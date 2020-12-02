Bar on strike in delivery of essential services

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 1
The Government of Nepal has imposed a ban on strike or bandh in production, supply, sale and distribution of 25 essential goods and services amid the COVID pandemic.
As per a notice published by the Ministry of Home Affairs in Nepal Gazette yesterday, the ban was imposed in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 (1) of the Essential Services Operation Act 1957, to make necessary arrangements for smooth supply of essential goods and services systematically. Each order for prohibition on strike in essential services is effective for six months until it is renewed.
As per the notice, the government has expanded the areas of essential goods and services to 25 from the existing 22 where strike or bandh is prohibited.
The newly added areas of essential goods and services are related to services provided by the Department of Consular Services and the Department of Passport, and internet service.
The essential goods and services continued by the government for prohibition of strike or bandh include weather forecast, flood forecast and early warning information system,surgical mask, hand sanitiser, veterinary service, postal, telegram or telephone services, transportation services (road, water and air) and airport runway and aeroplane repair and maintenance services.
The government has also banned strike in the mint or government press, any service of defence affairs of the government related to the function of arms, ammunition or production of any military goods and services concerning internal security, communications, and services pertaining to internal security.
The other service areas comprise water supply and distribution, tourism sector, supply of petroleum products, health services in hospitals and health centres, ambulance, production and sale/ distribution of medicines, waste management, banking, insurance, electricity supply, transportation, storage and distribution of consumer goods.
A version of this article appears in print on December 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 30 Six primary health centres will be constructed in the rural areas of Tanahun. The government will construct the basic health service centres at Bhanu, Suklagandaki and Bhimad municipalities and Myagde, Devghat and Rising rural municipalities in the district. The foundat Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, NOVEMBER 30 Some schools that resumed classes yesterday after a long time due to coronavirus pandemic were closed today in Shambhunath Municipality, Saptari. Shambhunath Municipality has 24 community schools. Schools were closed in March due to the pandemic. Despite the COVID risk, a Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 30 Hundreds of people staged a protest rally today from Baneshwor to Maitighar Mandala demanding restoration of monarchy in the country. Youths, elderly and children and people of all professions joined today’s protest. The protest programme was organised by a group na Read More...
BARA, NOVEMBER 30 Foundation stones for primary hospitals were laid in four local levels of Bara under the federal government’s policy of expanding access to health services. Foundation stones were laid in Nijgadh and Kolhabi municipalities and Subarna and Feta rural municipalities. As pa Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 30 Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun, who is close to Dahal, today said at a public forum in Rolpa district that second generation leaders of the party were ready to lead the government and the party if the two co-chairpersons stepped down from t Read More...
It is in the interest of the airlines to see to it that the health protocols are followed sincerely and strictly Nine months after the country went into a lockdown on March 24 that brought all economic activities, including tourism-related, to a standstill, mountain flights are taking to the skies Read More...
KATHMANDU: Four women wearing protective gear lift the body of a coronavirus victim at the Pashupati crematorium in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, and hand it over to crematory workers - a scene unimaginable in the conservative country in recent years. Women touching a dead body is still a cultu Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia captain Aaron Finch has backed under-fire paceman Mitchell Starc to rebound after the left-armer was feasted upon by India's batsmen in the first two matches of the one-day series. Australia sealed the series 2-0 with their 51-run victory in Sydney on Sunday but Starc's s Read More...