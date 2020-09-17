Basic price pledged for green tea leaves 

ILAM, SEPTEMBER 16
Suryodaya Municipality has pledged to provide a law-stipulated price for green tea leaves while responding to the demand of distraught tea farmers for the same.
The industrialists have not paid the price of tea leaves to farmers in accordance with the standards set by the municipality.
According to the municipality-enforced ‘Quality tea production standards work procedure’, the industrialists are obliged to provide a minimum price of Rs 40 per kg to farmers.
However, most of the tea industrialists have declined to pay the stipulated price on the pretext of coronavirus impacts.
Municipality Mayor Rana Bahadur Rai has pledged that the municipality will provide the stated price of tea leaves to the farmers by establishing coordination with tea industries.
Feature Image: File
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
