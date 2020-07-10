Bharatpur Hospital providing dialysis service to COVID patients

CHITWAN, JULY 9
Bharatpur Hospital, which is treating coronavirus infected people of Chitwan and its surrounding areas, has also started providing dialysis service to coronavirus-infected kidney patients.
Kidney disease specialist at Bharatpur Hospital, Dr Santosh Gurung, said the hospital had been providing dialysis service to a coronavirus infected patient. The patient is 33-year-old person of Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City.
He underwent dialysis service today for the third time in the hospital. He had returned from Saudi Arabia and had undergone dialysis for around 20 times there.
The dialysis service closed for other kidney patients from yesterday and would resume tomorrow.
Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Shreeram Tiwari shared that technicians assigned for dialysis service were carrying out activities with high precaution by adopting directives issued by World Health Organisation.
A total of 106 kidney patients are receiving dialysis service in the hospital.
Information Officer at the hospital, Liladhar Poudel, said that as many as 37 coronavirus infected people were receiving treatment at the hospital at present.
A total of 38 COVID-19 infected people have returned home from the hospital after recovery.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
