Bheri Municipality provides relief materials to needy

Jajarkot, May 9

Jajarkot’s Bheri Municipality has started providing relief materials to families who are unable to feed themselves.

According to Acting Chief Administration Officer Dal Bahadur Gharti, relief distribution started from yesterday in wards 1, 5 and 6.

“We’re providing two to eight kg rice depending on the age of family members, and two litres cooking oil, one kg salt, five kg pulses and two soap bars in the relief package to each needy family,” he said, adding that a child up to two years got two kg rice and those up to 12 and above got five kg and eight kg rice, respectively.

“Relief materials will be distributed until the end of this month (May 13), to 1,106 families,” said Gharti. No relief materials will be distributed in wards 3, 4, 8 and 11 due to some problems in verifying the number of needy families, according to Gharti.

“Regarding wards 3, 4, 8 and 11, we can say how many people will receive relief materials only after the committee studies the list of beneficiaries and submits its report,” he said.

