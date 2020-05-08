Bhojpur in high alert following COVID-19 positive case 

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: The authorities here have adopted high alertness following the identification of a youth infected with COVID-19 in the district.

With the 26-year-old youth of Hatuwagadhi Rural Municipality-6 testing positive for the novel virus, the district has been graded as a red zone.

The District Administration Office in coordination with all nine local levels has adopted high vigilance throughout the district to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The DAO has also tightened the security in the district borders following the increase in the number of people and vehicles entering the district, informed Chief District Officer Basantaraj Puri.

Meanwhile, authorities have established 521 quarantine facilities, 13 isolation wards in the district. Similarly, 289 have been tested for coronavirus antibodies during the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) drive and 25 persons have been tested through PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) method, informed Surendra Budhathoi, information officer at District Health Office, Bhojpur.

