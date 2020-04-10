Bhojpur Police come up with placard initiative to tighten lockdown

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Police in Bhojpur have come up with an initiative to display placards to urge people to stay at home, targeting those defying the government-imposed nationwide lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus contagion.

The government, on March 24, imposed a nationwide lockdown to check the movement of people and prevent the possible spread of COVID-19. However, number of people defying the lockdown has been on the rise in Bhojpur district.

In an attempt to deter the movement of people as well as vehicles, District Police Office, Bhojpur, has joined hands with the District Traffic Police to urge people to stay at home with the help of placards.

The joint initiative is being conducted majorly in the district headquarters. Under the initiative, the police personnel display informative placards regarding the coronavirus infection, at major public places and road sections.

Meanwhile, dozens have been arrested by the District Traffic Police for violating the lockdown regulations.

