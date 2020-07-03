Bhuwan KC addresses ‘Samragyee’, appeals for investigation into allegations

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Actor and producer Bhuwan KC took to Facebook on July 2 taking into account the posts that are “damaging his value and reputation” through videos uploaded on social media. He addressed a letter to “Samragyee” and notified her that he will take the required legal process to deal with her allegations.

“I expect you to be thankful to the person who gave you the opportunity to enter the film industry with Super Kajal Films’ film Dreams. I am amazed to see me being attacked along with other producers these days, and for bringing up untrue things about not getting water, umbrella and other facilities during the shooting of the film that was made around six years ago and has been released and was a hit, after three years of film release. Mentioning the unrestrained and untrue things that you have expressed on a father-like person who gave you a break and posting video on Instagram on me, these materials have garnered my serious attention,” he writes in the post.

He goes on to write, “I warn you not to post any material that will damage my value and reputation earned after working for more than 40 years in the film industry, making different superhit films as I continue working in the same film industry or anything that is disrespectful on Instagram, Facebook or any social media.

“Despite this notice, if you continue with your untrue allegations, I will make you pay for the harm done to my value and respect using popular cyber crime law and defamation law. I notify you that I will take the required legal process to punish you as per the law.”

In another post KC shares that “each story has three sides. other’s, your own and truth — Nepal Kalakar Sangh and law will decide what is truth”.

As per KC, he has submitted a request to the Nepal Chalchitra Kalakar Sangh for an investigation into the same.

