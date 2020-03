Himalayan News Service

RAJBIRAJ: Police on Wednesday arrested three persons on the charge of black-marketing petrol.

The arrested are Arun Chaudhary, Ali Hasan and Tej Narayan Bhagat. They were nabbed after they were found selling a litre of petrol at Rs 120.

Police are interrogating the arrested people at Kadarbona Area Police Office, said Inspector Baburam Karki.

A version of this article appears in print on March 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook