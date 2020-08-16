Bodies of 18 victims found, 21 still missing

Kavre, August 15
Eighteen bodies from yesterday’s landslide have been found, while 21 are still missing.
The landslide had struck more than three dozen houses in Lidi of Jugal Rural Municipality, Sindhupalchowk.
According to DSP Madhav Prasad Kafle, all of the recovered bodies have been identified.
“The bodies of 10 children, four women and four men have been found so far. Eleven bodies were found yesterday and seven more bodies were found today,” said the DSP.
The deceased are Man Bahadur Dong, 30, Laxmi Dong, 11, Tikamaya Dong, 36, Tshering Dong, 14, Jite Jhankri, 80, Milan Dong, 8, Sonu Dong, 5, Jaya Bahadur Dong, 70, Dawa Lhamu Dong, 30, Priti Dong, 5, Dhanamaya Dong, 34, Maila Parang Dong, 16, Mekamaya Dong, 37, Chyama Dong, 19, and Bimala Dong, 7.
The bodies of four-month-old Rimesh Dong, five-month-old- Kanchhi Dong, and sevenmonth-old Kabir Dong were found. They were cremated in a mass funeral today itself.
Five persons seriously injured in the landslide are undergoing treatment at District Hospital, Chautara and one person is being treated at Civil Hospital in Kathmandu.
A 55-member team of Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force, along with locals, is searching for the missing. “The continuous rainfall has created problems in the search,” said DSP Kafle.
Thirty-nine persons had gone missing when a landslide swept away 37 homes in Lidi at about 7:00am yesterday.
Thirty-six of the 172 households in the landslide-hit area were completely destroyed.
The bodies of 16 people were recovered from the landslide debris, while 23 people are still missing.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
ILAM: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Ilam district, a Covid-19 isolation ward has been set up inside a quarantine facility for attending to cases of novel coronavirus infection. Medical superintendent of Ilam Hospital Dr Prabhu Sah informed that an isolation ward with twenty beds has been set up, Read More...
Facebook Inc (FB.O) said on Friday that Apple Inc (AAPL.O) had declined its request to waive a 30% commission fee the iPhone maker charges apps listed on iOS devices, taking a shot at its fellow Big Tech peer as developers challenge the policy. The move is the latest salvo in a long-running cold Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: A 40-year-old man who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 at Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Butwal died on Saturday. The hospital's coronavirus focal person and medical department chief Dr Sudarshan Thapa identified the deceased as a resident of Mayadevi Rural Municipality-7 in Kapilvast Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, on India's Independence Day today. The two prime ministers held talks for the first time since Nepal issued a political map incorporating the territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 468 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide count to 26,019. The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,047 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. Among the new cases, 98 have been r Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, on behalf of the government and people of Nepal, extended hearty congratulations to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and through him to the government and people of India on its 74th Independence Day, today. PM Oli, in the telephonic conversation wit Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 505,660 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Three more persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, on Saturday. A 40-year-old male, resident of Mayadevi Rural Municipality-7 in Kapilvastu district, died from the respiratory infection Read More...