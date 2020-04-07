Border security tightens at Nawalparasi border points

Shreeram Sigdel

NAWALPARASI: Security at the border area of west Nawalparasi has been tightened to prevent people from illegally entering Nepal from India.

Temporary posts have been set up by the Armed Police Force at the border point to tackle illegal border crossing. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, government had imposed the closure of Indo-Nepal border to combat possible spread of the novel virus about two weeks ago.

However, the stern measure had to be implemented by the security force in view of the still evident border crossings as well as smuggling of goods through inner routes.

Police monitoring has intensified at all major border points in the districts, specifically during the night as more movement could be witnessed at this time.

The district is adjacent to Uttar Pradesh state of India, where positive cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported.

