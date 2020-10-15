BPKIHS reports four new Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported four more Covid-19 related fatalities on Thursday.
The 44-year-old female from Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City-9 of Sunsari succumbed to coronavirus infection at 3:15 pm on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Covid Hospital of the BPKIHS, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.
Likewise, The 31-year-old male of Terhathum district succumbed while receiving treatment at the Covid Hospital at 7:15 am today, Dr Shrestha informed. He deceased, also a patient of chronic kidney disease and hypertension, was referred to BPKIHS from Koshi Hospital after he tested positive for the contagion.
Similarly, the 58-year-old male of Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City -9 of Sunsari district passed away on 11:55 pm on Wednesday at Covid Hospital while receiving treatment, added BPKIHS.
The 75-year-old female of Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City-10 died at the emergency ward of the BPKIHS oat 12:05 am today. She had been undergoing treatment at the BPKIHS and was suffering from chronic hypertension.
Hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the health protocol, added Dr Shrestha.
