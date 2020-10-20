THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported an additional Covid-19 related fatality on Tuesday.

A 56-year-old male of Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City of Sunsari district who was undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute passed away at 9:30 pm on Sunday, informed Dr Aashish Shrestha, Spokesperson at the BPKIHS.

The deceased was transferred from the BPKIHS to the Covid Hospital after he tested positive for the infection.

Hospital is preparing to perform the last rites of the deceased as per the health protocol, added Dr Shrestha.

