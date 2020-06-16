Nepali migrants who returned from India have already spent their savings
KATHMANDU, JUNE 15
Birendra Das, a resident of Kamalamai Municipality, Dhanusha, who is the sole bread winner for his family, used to work as a waiter in Maharashtra. He used to send INR 12,000 per month to support his family of eight. After India announced the nationwide lockdown in March, he had to return home. “My family does not have money to buy food or other essentials. We are borrowing money from neighbours.” he said. Das has been in quarantine in Janakpur for nine days awaiting result of his swab samples. “I had undergone an open heart surgery three years ago and I feel uneasy. I want to go home but they are not allowing me to go home. How long do laboratories in Kathmandu take to diagnose COVID-19 infection?” he wondered.
Das is not the only migrant worker who has suffered due to loss of job in the face of COV- ID-19 pandemic.
Hamid Raza, 32, a software engineer from Jaleshwar Municipality, Mahottari, who returned from Qatar three months ago, didn’t get salary for the last four months and his brother Mohsin, 22, who also worked in Qatar as an information technology assistant, didn’t get paid for the last seven months.
When COVID-19 infection spread to Qatar three months ago, Hamid and Mohsin decided to return home. They flew to Nepal without even informing their employer. He said if the crisis prolonged, he would have to borrow money from lenders to meet his family’s expenses.
Social activist Saroj Ray, who has helped collect blood money for some Nepali migrant workers in the Gulf region, said more people were going to the southern states of India for employment than to the Gulf countries or Malaysia. According to him, Nepali migrant workers working in India earn less than those working in the Gulf region.
Those who returned from India faced immediate economic crisis because they did not have any saving. “Those who work in the Gulf region save money in the hope of building concrete houses. They don’t face immediate economic crisis but if the COVID-19 pandemic prolongs, they too will face problems feeding their families,” he said and added that there was high risk of migrant workers indulging in criminal activities due to loss of jobs.
“Nepali migrants who returned from India have already spent their savings. Less than five per cent migrant workers got some money from their employers during the lockdown,” he said.
Advocate Shom Prasad Luitel, who champions the cause of migrant workers said loss of jobs in the labour destination countries would hugely impact country’s economy as around 56 per cent households of Nepal received remittances from foreign countries.
Spokesperson for Nepal Rastra Bank Gunakar Bhatta said his office expected a decline in remittance by 10 per cent this year.
Last year, the country received Rs 879 billion in remittances.
This year it will receive only Rs 800 billion in remittance He said remittance helped Nepali families improve their living standards and increased people’s access to education and health. At micro level, remittance, which is around 25.4 per cent of the GDP, has increased bank savings and credit disbursement, increased government’s revenue collection and provided the government adequate amount to import goods from foreign countries, besides reducing poverty.
Bhatta said the government needed to focus on creating jobs in the agriculture sector, speed up mega development projects and help MSMEs so that more employment opportunities could be created in the country for migrant workers.
Dhangadi, June 14 Eleven people, who were sent home before the test report of their swab samples came out, have tested positive for COVID-19 at Laljhandi Rural Municipality, Kanchanpur. The 11 people staying in the quarantine of Swotantra Secondary School were sent home before their sample rep Read More...
Bhimduttanagar, June 14 Of the total coronavirus infected people found so far in Sudurpaschim Province, 92.85 per cent are returnees from return. According to Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate, a total of 252 people have tested positive for the virus in the province so far. Of them, Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada today said that the government is under severe financial crisis amid low revenue collection as a result of which the government is under extreme pressure to cover state operation expenditures. Addressing questions raised by lawmakers on Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The provincial governments will present their provincial budget for fiscal year 2020- 21 in their respective provincial assemblies on Monday. As per the provision of the Intergovernmental Fiscal Management Act, the provincial governments have to present their budget in the p Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The Trekking Guide Association of Nepal (TGAN) has urged the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) to ensure jobs for those trekking guides who have become jobless due to the lockdown imposed in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Submitting a lett Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has repatriated 158 Nepalis from Bangladesh today. As per the Tribhuvan International Airport, all the passengers had their PCR report due to which they will be kept at holding centres of Kathmandu today and will be sent to their respective l Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The leadership of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) is under pressure to call the annual general meeting (AGM) and hold the election for the next executive committee. Though the FNCCI had planned to hold its AGM and election on April 10 and Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The government has decided to operate rescue flights by allowing foreign airlines to repatriate Nepalis from abroad. The COV- ID-19 Crisis Management Operations Centre has decided that Nepali embassies and missions in any country can arrange chartered flights for rescue by nego Read More...