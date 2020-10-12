Bridge construction in limbo for four years in Panchkhal

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DHULIKHEL, OCTOBER 11

It has been four years since its construction started, but the concrete bridge over Jhikukhola in Panchkhal Municipality of Kavre is yet to be completed.

As the bridge remains in limbo due to negligence on the part of the contractor, the locals have been hit hard.

The bridge project was initiated in fiscal year 2016-17, to facilitate the movement of people of Temal, Pachuwarghat and Koshipari and Ramechhap. Only two pillars of the bridge have been erected during all these years. “We have informed the authority concerned regarding delay in the project, but to no avail. Nobody seems bothered about the issue,” said Panchkhal Municipality Deputy Mayor Laxmi Danuwar, citing sub-standard work on the part of the contractor.

Local Gaurikaji Shrestha blamed the contractor for the damage incurred to crops due to the unfinished project. “As the bridge is still incomplete, the swollen river has been causing damage to our crops in the monsoon,” he said. “Since there is no bridge, residents of villages such as Tinghare, Nagbeli and Anpgharibesi in ward 12 can’t even reach the ward office,” he added.

Bridge contractor Mukunda Gautam, on his part, said the delay was caused due to some technical issues while constructing the pillars. He also attributed lack of workers for delay in the project.

Chandra and Basanta NMJV had won the contract for construction of the bridge for Rs 45 million.

