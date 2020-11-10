Bridge over Bagmati River to be built in new design

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 9

A bridge over the Bagmati River in Tinkune, Kathmandu, will be built with a new technology in new design.

The contract agreement for the bridge will be inked in two weeks.

According to the Kathmandu Valley Road Expansion Project, the bridge will be constructed with a new design. Arch and bridge technology would be employed to build the bridge.

Over Rs 211.3 million worth contract was awarded to Pappu Construction in 2015 to build the 85-metre long bridge and the construction of the bridge was stalled for long owing to various reasons.

Project Chief Guru Adhikari said, “The bridge will be built as per the earlier measurement. No change will be made in terms of its length and width.” Although the construction cost is estimated to be higher, it will be relatively more durable than bridges built in the old style.

It is expected to be built within three years. The government had scrapped the contract agreement with the contractor last fiscal year following delay and substandard work on the bridge. The Department of Roads had assessed the earlier contract.

