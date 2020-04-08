Bridge pulled down

Himalayan News Service

BAJURA: Locals have wired suspension bridges and built fences at the border points to halt people’s movement to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Bajura district.

A suspension bridge that connects Bajura with Achham was pulled down to halt people’s movement. Locals have destroyed the suspension bridge that connects Mellekh Rural Municipality in Achham to Budhiganga Municipality in Bajura.

Locals said they had pulled down the suspension bridge as people’s movement did not come to a halt despite the government restriction on moving from one local level to another.

Similarly, all the bridges of Karnali province bordering Bajura have been wired to stop people’s entry. Bajura’s entry points to Humla, Mugu and Kalikot have been closed.

