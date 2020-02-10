Brothers of murdered man’s girlfriend held

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, February 9

Police today made public two siblings arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Mohammad Hak, 20, of Ishnath Municipality-8, Rauatahat.

SP Rabiraj Khadka at District Police Office said Hak had reached Akolawa of Rajpur Municipality on a motorbike to see his girlfriend on January 29. Three brothers of his girlfriend had killed Hak by strangulating him. The body was thrown in Bhakuwa Khola. Police recovered the body on February 3. Police probe showed Hak was killed because of his love affair.

While Hak and his girlfriend were talking at a bamboo grove at 11:00pm on January 29, the girl’s brothers Haidar Ali, Asgar Ali and Asaraf Ali had taken him under control and murdered him in Bhakuwa Khola. Asaraf Ali is at large.

A version of this article appears in print on February 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

