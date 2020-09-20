Budget allocated for tourism promotion

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

LAMJUNG, SEPTEMBER 19

Gandaki Province government has allocated budget for conservation and promotion of lakes, trekking routes and other touristic places in high hilly areas of Lamjung.

The provincial government allocated the budget through Lake Conservation and Development Authority, Kaski.

The budget was allocated for conservation and repair of Dudhpokhari, Ilampokhari, Memepokhari and Barahapokhari in the district.

The provincial government allocated Rs 500,000, each for conservation of Ilampokhari, Memepokhari, Dudhpokhari and Barahapokhari.

The government has also allocated the budget for conservation of natural resources, trekking route and lakes. The provincial government has allocated the budget of Rs 2 million for conservation of Paudi-Rainas, Jorne-Ilampokhari-Lipe and Damrang-Nauthar-Shera trekking route.

