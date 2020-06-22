Budget meant for child correction home diverted

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, June 21

A child correction home in Banke could not be managed due to lack of budget. Children staying in that home have been facing many problems due to lack of proper physical infrastructure and shortage of drinking water.

It was very difficult to construct physical infrastructure for the children’s home after the budget allocated for it was spent on other purposes. It has come to the light that Rs 3,900,000 meant for the child correction home was spent on another project.

Rights activist Basanta Gautam said that the process of infrastructure development could not move ahead as the budget allocated to Jayedu Bal Sudhar Griha offered by former minister Mohammad Istiyak Rai could not reach the authorities concerned.

A consumer committee was also formed after the decision was taken to offer Rs 3,900,000 to the child correction home from the Parliament Development Fund. The allocated budget was supposed to be spent on constructing the kitchen, waiting room, fence, electrification and installing a generator and motor to lift drinking water.

Gautam said the issue had come to light after Chief District Officer Ram Bahadur Kurumbang inquired about the budget meant for the children’s correction home.

