Budhiganga Municipality sans CAO for months

Bajura, March 18

Budhiganga Municipality has been running without chief administrative officer for the past three months in Bajura.

After Chief Administrative Officer Sunil Thagunna was transferred to another place three months ago, the municipality has been running without an administrative head.

The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration said that it had deployed Deputy Secretary Khem Prasad Chaudhary at the municipality three weeks ago, but he did not report to the municipality, said the municipality’s health Coordinator Dipak Shah.

For want of a chief administrative officer, financial transactions of the municipality has been affected for three months. Employees have not received their salaries while development projects have been badly affected.

The municipality’s accountant Purna Jaishi said that social security allowance could not be distributed. Lack of administrative chief has disrupted procurement of medicines and medical equipment and purchase of textbooks at the health posts and health centres.

