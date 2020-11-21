Cameras fixed in forests to film leopard activities

Himalayan News Service

DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 20

In the wake of growing cases of leopard attacks on humans, trapping cameras have been installed in the forests of Tanahun’s Bhanu Municipality to study activities of the big cat species.

Some 76 trapping cameras have been installed in 22 community forests spreading around 4,200 hectares of area from Bhanu Municipality’s Wards No 1 to 9.

“Cameras have been installed at different points in the forests in all wards of Bhanu Municipality. Once the study is finished, the cameras will be returned,” said Division Forest Office Kaski Chief Kedar Baral.

According to Baral, the cameras will help study the activities of leopards found in the forests and thereby control the attacks happening on humans.

So far, 10 children have lost their lives from leopard attacks in Bhanu Municipality.

And, to date six children have been injured from leopard attacks in the district. “The study will help us learn why leopards are entering human settlements; whether it’s because of lack of animals they feed on or some other reason,” said Assistant Forest Officer Kashiraj Pandit at the Division Forest Office of Tanahun.

As per an estimate, there are over 20 leopards in the forests of Bhanu Municipality.

