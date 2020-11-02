Chand-led NCP cadre arrested

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 1

Police arrested a leader of the outlawed Netra Bikram Chand-led Communist Party of Nepal from Lalitpur last night.

The arrestee has been identified as Sabitra Adhikari (Regmi), 35, aka ‘Bidushi,’ Lalitpur district secretary of the party.

Police have claimed that she was arrested while she was addressing a corner meeting at 10:30pm at Mangal Bazar, in Patan, near Bhimsen Temple. Police, however, have not disclosed anything about additional arrests from the corner meeting.

But, they claimed that they confiscated documents related to the outlawed party from the venue.

Bidushi had earlier on June 13, issued a press release by threatening Senior Superintendent of Police Tek Prasad Rai, chief of the Metropolitan Police Range, Lalitpur, for arresting other members of the Chand -led CPN. It had also asked SSP Rai to respect the human rights of the party cadres and criticised the government led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Police said that the arrest was made while she was preparing for a corner meeting this morning.

Earlier, a team led by SSP Rai had arrested the party’s member Sanu Raj Bajracharya, in possession of various explosives. The Chand-led CPN, however, had been saying that Bajracharya was not related to the party.

On 12 March 2019, the government decided to ban all kinds of activities of the party, accusing it of being involved in terrorist activities. The decision came after the party owned up the blast outside Ncell office in Nakkhu at Lalitpur on February 22, killing one person and injuring two. Since then, police have already arrested hundreds of cadres of the party.

