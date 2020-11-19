In Pictures: Fervour of Chhath in Birgunj

Ram Sarraf

KATHMANDU: After the celebration of Dashain and Tihar festivals in Nepal, the Hindu community in the Mithila region and other parts of the country are now engaged in celebration of Chhath, a festival dedicated to Sun God.

People are observing festivities in compliance with the government issued Covid-19 safety protocol.

The images here captured by THT’s Ram Sarraf from Birgunj depict on-going preparations for Chhath that have reached their final stage.

