In Pictures: Fervour of Chhath in Birgunj

KATHMANDU: After the celebration of Dashain and Tihar festivals in Nepal, the Hindu community in the Mithila region and other parts of the country are now engaged in celebration of Chhath, a festival dedicated to Sun God.
People are observing festivities in compliance with the government issued Covid-19 safety protocol.
The images here captured by THT’s Ram Sarraf from Birgunj depict on-going preparations for Chhath that have reached their final stage.
