Chhepetar in Gorkha Municipality tense after tipper-hit kills woman

Damauli, January 31

Chhepetar area of Gorkha Municipality remained tense throughout the day after a tipper-hit killed a woman today.

The deceased has been identified as Manamaya Tamang, 52, of Amalapani of the municipality. Tamang, who was at Chhepetar to sell milk early in the morning, was hit by the tipper belonging to a local crusher industry.

She died on the spot, said Superintendent of Police Om Prasad Adhikari of District Police Office, Gorkha.

After the incident, locals had set the tipper on fire. Locals had resorted to vandalising 18 tippers and six JCVs.

Victim’s family has demanded Rs five million in compensation. The family also demanded the shutdown of crusher industries operating illegally. The tipper belonging to Gorakhkali Crusher Industry had hit the woman.

Gorkha Chief District Officer Devendra Lamichhane said the first round of talks held with victim’s family had ended inconclusively. “The second round of talks between the DAO and victim’s family is under way,” said In-charge Tek Bahadur Thapa of Bahra Kilo Police Post.

The victim’s family has refused to receive the body. It is learnt that District Administration Office has been positive about reparation sought by the victim’s family, but is silent on closure of the crusher industries.

Tanahun SP Binod Silwal said reinforcement was sent from Aabunkhaireni and Dumre to the incident site to prevent any untoward incident.

