Chief Minister Gurung inspects COVID laboratory in Pokhara

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











Pokhara, June 14

Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung inspected a COVID laboratory at Ramghat in Pokhara today.

The CM carried out the inspection as sample swabs collected from different districts were reaching the laboratory but testing was said to be very slow.

The CM’s press adviser Bikram Neupane said CM Gurung had obtained information on the recent developments in testing systems from laboratory staffers. CM Gurung also met Pokhara Health Science Institute Vice-chancellor Dr Buddhi Bahadur Thapa, province Health Director Dr Binod Bindu Sharma, Pokhara Health Science Institute Director Dr Arjun Acharya, Acting Chief of the laboratory Sapana Subedi and gathered information on the progress in coronavirus testing.

Social Development Minister Nar Devi Pun and Health Secretary Dilli Ram Sharma Subedi were with the CM during the inspection. CM Gurung said testing would be expanded after additional manpower from Kathmandu reached Pokhara.

With a new PCR machine brought into operation in the province today, there are now three PCR machines in operation in the province, but, testing has been slow largely due to lack of technicians.

However, Minister Pun said training was imparted to staffers from districts for coronavirus testing. A machine can conduct around 500 tests per day after the necessary manpower is put to work.

The province government has planned to buy another machine. According to the Social Development Ministry, the process for buying the fourth machine is under way.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 15, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook