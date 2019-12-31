Children without mother struggle to make ends meet

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: After losing their mother, four children are living under difficult conditions with barely anyone to look after them in Jagannath Rural Municipality-6 of Bajura district.



Pulti Rawal, a new mother, died after giving birth to her fourth child who is just a month old now. She died due to complications while delivering her infant. She gave birth to her baby at home which resulted in retained placenta followed by excessive bleeding.

Rawal is now survived by daughters Sunita Rawal (9), Nisha Rawal (7), and sons Paras Rawal (4) and the month-old infant, with no-one to look after them, said Jas Bahadur Rawal, a local.

Jas Bahadur further said that the children’s father, Amar Rawal, is psychologically challenged and hardly stays home while elder daughter Sunita cannot speak properly.

All four children are currently staying with their uncle Nara Jung Rawal’s family. The newborn relies on other lactating mothers for milk or intakes the milk of cows and buffaloes, said Jas Bahadur.

After losing their mother, all four children are in need of financial support to make their ends meet. With no clothes to wear and mostly dependent on others for food, they are left without any support.

Pulti Rawal died at Gotri Community Health Unit in Jagannath-5. After home delivery gave rise to complications, Rawal was taken to the health facility for treatment. The placenta was removed and bleeding was also stopped. However, Auxiliary Health Worker Amar Budha at the Unit informed that Rawal died just when she was recovering later that day.

(Translated by Madhavi Marasini, Edited by Priyanka Adhikari)

