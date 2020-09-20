Chitwan Medical College to provide PCR test results in two hours

CHITWAN: Chitwan Medical College (CMC) has initiated a service to conduct PCR test whose result would be provided within two hours, starting today.

Each such test costs Rs 3,000.

However, for the regular PCR test, it costs Rs 2,000, informed CMCâ€™s communication coordinator Dr Kishor Adhikari.

CMC had conducted PCR test on 5,292 persons last month, among them, 953 had tested positive for the COVID-19.

Dr Adhikari shared that among the infected ones, 556 were male and 397 female- which is 18 percent of the total tested persons.

A total of 13 COVID-19 infected persons who had been treated at the CMC have died due to the flu-like infection. Over 221 persons recovered and returned home while 97 were still undergoing treatment at the hospital isolation.