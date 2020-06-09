Chitwan’s first COVID-19 victim buried on Tuesday

Tilak Ram Rimal

CHITWAN: Nepal Army personnel today buried the body of Nepal’s fifteenth and Chitwan’s first COVID-19 victim on the banks of Narayani River in Bharatpur Metropolis.

A 68-year-old person succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at the Bharatpur Hospital, this morning.

He was transferred from Narayani Community Hospital where he was undergoing treatment to Bharatpur Hospital after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday evening.

After the family members paid their final tributes, NA personnel from the Kali Bahadur Battalion buried the body of the deceased.

As of today, Nepal has reported 4,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths across the country.

