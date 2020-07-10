CIAA books 10 persons for graft

Kathmandu, July 9
The Commission for the Investigation of Authority has filed charge-sheets against 10 persons at the Special Court for their involvement in corruption in the last few days.
Inspector Ram Balak Raya working at Bhimphedi-based Area Police Office was indicted for soliciting bribes from transport entrepreneurs in Makawanpur.
He was arrested with Rs 1,200 in bribe. Joint Secretary Pradip Kumar Koirala, CIAA spokesperson said Raya was suspended from Nepal Police after filing of the charge-sheet under the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002. The anti-graft body has sought maximum punishment against Raya as per the law. The CIAA has sued Khir Bahadur Adhikari, a crop protection officer at Jhapa-based Agriculture Knowledge Centre and Netrapati Pokharel, secretary at Kankai Canal Water User Association for embezzling Rs 384,659 meant for 18 local beneficiaries. According to the anti-graft body, the duo colluded to produce fake payment receipts for embezzlement of the amount.
In yet another move, the CIAA booked Purna Prasad Upadhyay, a senior divisional engineer working at Nepalgunj-based Regional Project Management Office under the Department of Water Supply and Sewerage Management for accumulating disproportionate assets.
During investigation by the anti-graft body, Upadhyay was found to have acquired assets worth around Rs 30.1 million through corruption.
The CIAA has also mentioned the name of his wife Durga Khanal Rimal as a defendant. The anti-graft body filed separate chargesheets against six persons, including a nursing assistant at Kanti Children’s Hospital for joining the government service by submitting fake academic credentials.
The defendants of fake academic credentials are Pabitra Adhikari, nursing assistant at Kanti Children’s Hospital, Ram Prasad Bhattarai and Yamuna Shrestha, office assistants at the office of Pokhara Metropolitan City; Lok Bahadur Kami, assistant sub-inspector at municipal police of Pokhara metropolis; police constable Prem Bahadur Raikal and Mahanji Sah, teacher at Shree Rastriya Primary School, Dhamaura, Mahottari.
According to the CIAA, the tendency of submitting fake academic credentials, teaching license and citizenship certificates for the purpose of joining government service, getting promotion and receiving government facilities is on the rise.
In 2018-19, it indicted 88 persons, including 27 women, who had submitted fake certificates to join government service compared to 64 persons in the previous fiscal.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
