CIAA books five persons for corruption

Kathmandu, May 22

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today filed three charge-sheets at the Special Court against three persons for their alleged involvement in corruption and bribery.

A charge-sheet has listed Shyam Babu Prasad Chaurasiya, chair of Birgunj Metropolitan City-16, Jaharati Miya Dhuniya and Gyanti Devi as defendants.

According to the anti-graft body, Ward Chair Chaurasiya had caused a loss to revenue by undervaluing a parcel of land sold by Gyanti Devi to Jaharati Miya. Minimum valuation of the land comes to around at Rs 3.3 million, but Chaurasiya valued it at Rs 2.53 million with the intention to pay less capital gains tax and registration fee.

Joint Secretary Pradip Kumar Koirala, CIAA spokesperson, said Chaurasiya was charged under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002, seeking recovery of Rs 177,375 and a fine along with jail sentence. The anti-graft body has set the principal amount at Rs 82,500 and Rs 94,875 for Jaharati Miya and Gyanti Devi, respectively, on the basis of gravity of offence they committed in cahoots with Chaurasiya.

The anti-graft body has also sued Chakra Bahadur Kunwar, a school inspector of Kailali, for joining the service by submitting fake certificates of educational qualification. According to the CIAA, he was found to have acquired and submitted fake education credentials of proficiency certificate level, purportedly obtained from Secondary Education Council of Uttar Pradesh, India, for the purpose of getting the government job. He has been charged under Section 16 of the act.

In yet another move, Nawalesh Kumar Rauniyar was charge-sheeted at the court for receiving Rs 40,500 in bribe from service-seekers in Kaski.

