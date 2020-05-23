CIAA books five persons for corruption

Kathmandu, May 22
The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today filed three charge-sheets at the Special Court against three persons for their alleged involvement in corruption and bribery.
A charge-sheet has listed Shyam Babu Prasad Chaurasiya, chair of Birgunj Metropolitan City-16, Jaharati Miya Dhuniya and Gyanti Devi as defendants.
According to the anti-graft body, Ward Chair Chaurasiya had caused a loss to revenue by undervaluing a parcel of land sold by Gyanti Devi to Jaharati Miya. Minimum valuation of the land comes to around at Rs 3.3 million, but Chaurasiya valued it at Rs 2.53 million with the intention to pay less capital gains tax and registration fee.
Joint Secretary Pradip Kumar Koirala, CIAA spokesperson, said Chaurasiya was charged under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act-2002, seeking recovery of Rs 177,375 and a fine along with jail sentence. The anti-graft body has set the principal amount at Rs 82,500 and Rs 94,875 for Jaharati Miya and Gyanti Devi, respectively, on the basis of gravity of offence they committed in cahoots with Chaurasiya.
The anti-graft body has also sued Chakra Bahadur Kunwar, a school inspector of Kailali, for joining the service by submitting fake certificates of educational qualification. According to the CIAA, he was found to have acquired and submitted fake education credentials of proficiency certificate level, purportedly obtained from Secondary Education Council of Uttar Pradesh, India, for the purpose of getting the government job. He has been charged under Section 16 of the act.
In yet another move, Nawalesh Kumar Rauniyar was charge-sheeted at the court for receiving Rs 40,500 in bribe from service-seekers in Kaski.
Kathmandu, May 21 The coronavirus pandemic has pushed back the completion date of nearly five dozen hydropower projects with total installed capacity of 3,000 megawatts that are under construction through private investment. All construction activities of the under-construction projects have c Read More...
Kathmandu, May 21 Different government and private agencies, especially those working in the health sector, have applied for resources at the COVID-19 Control and Treatment Fund and the government has started examining the proposals. Rajendra Kumar Poudyal, spokesperson for the Office of the P Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Police and locals of Rajpur Municipality in Rautahat district clashed on Thursday night after police raided the houses of three locals including that of suspended Nepali Congress lawmaker Mohammed Aftab Alam. Acting on a tip, a team of police personnel raided the three houses intending Read More...
KATHMANDU: Days after 'war of statements' between the governments of Nepal and India over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura made headlines across both sides of the border, an interesting phenomenon has surfaced since Thursday - an all out 'Game of Hacks'. Hackers from across both sides of the b Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Army has deployed a 'section plus' unit near Ghantibagar area of Byas Rural Municipality-2 in Darchula district, to construct 87 kilometres road section under the Mahakali corridor on Thursday. The government had decided to give the responsibility of Darchula Tinkar road construc Read More...
NEW DELHI: India authorities on Friday began assessing damage and clearing roads in the wake of Cyclone Amphan that killed more than 90 people and left millions displaced after barreling through the coastal communities of eastern India and neighbouring Bangladesh. In West Bengal state, which bore Read More...
More than 5.12 million people have been reported to have been infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 332,526 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COV Read More...
MELBOURNE: Australia are a "nine out of 10" chance to host India for a test series in the home summer and could also tour England for limited overs series beforehand, Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts said. Cricket has been shut down since March due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and Read More...