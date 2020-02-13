CIAA to set up civil engineering laboratory in Nepalgunj

Himalayan News Service

Nepalgunj, February 12

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority is preparing to set up a civil engineering laboratory in Nepalgunj.

According to CIAA Nepaljung contact office Chief Ganesh Gaire, the proposed lab will be set up on the office premises. “We have such a lab at our central office. Now a similar lab will be built here for testing construction materials,” he said, adding that the process of setting up the facility had already started.

Further, Gaire hoped that the proposed facility would give more teeth to corruption-related investigation in the entire province, and Karnali and Sudurpashchim provinces.

According to sources, the facility will be helpful in determining whether or not construction materials, such as gravel, sand, rod and bricks, used for construction of road, building and bridge projects are up to the standard

Meanwhile, preparations are said to be under way to set up such labs in Mahottari’s Bardibas as well.

A version of this article appears in print on February 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook