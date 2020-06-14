CM Employment Programme benefits poor in Jumla district

Jumla, June 13
The Chief Minister Employment Programme has come into effect in all eight local levels of Jumla. Every local level including one municipality and seven rural municipalities have received budget of Rs 6.4 million each, for the programme.
The programme worth Rs 50 million aims at creating employment opportunities for the unemployed and those affected by the COVID-19. It is implemented at joint collaboration of social development offices under Karnali Province, Social Development Ministry in the districts and local levels concerned, according to Chief of Social Development Office, Jumla, Balbir Sunar.
In Patarasi Rural Municipality, the households identified as very poor and those finding it difficult to run household expenses due to the ongoing lockdown have been provided employment, said chief Administrative Officer Tek Bahadur Budhthapa.
Of the 1,785 people enlisted under the employment management information system in Himal Rural Municipality, 339 people have been provided 20 days of work. They are working at a school building and fencing project.
Of the total amount allocated for the programme, 70 per cent has to be spent on the wages for the workers and remaining for procuring necessary goods for the project, sub-engineer Prem Bahadur Shahi said.
Tatopani Rural Municipality has also implemented the CM employment programme while Tila, Guthichaur, Kankasundari and Sinjha rural municipalities will begin the programme from mid-June.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 With the government officially easing the nationwide lockdown to give momentum to economic activities and bring back some semblance of normalcy, the Ministry of Health and Population and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies have set operational standards for the publ Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 The House of Representatives has been working to put the government’s constitution amendment bill to vote tomorrow. This bill seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to update the national emblem by incorporate Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map. Pa Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 The government’s decision yesterday to ban pillion riding as part of its plan to gradually ease lockdown has upset pillion riders on two-wheelers. Despite the government’s ban, Kathmandu streets today witnessed considerable number of pillion riders. They were spotted eng Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) is facing difficulties in ensuring smooth supply of fertilisers for paddy plantation this year. As import and transportation have been affected due to the lockdown and border restrictions, this year fertilisers ar Read More...
DHANGADI, JUNE 12 Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate’s directive on rapid diagnostic test has created panic among people in the province. The office of health directorate, in its directive states that people, who have stayed in quarantine facility for 14 days without showing any sympto Read More...
DHANGADI, JUNE 12 After a week’s journey, Dipak Chaudhary of Dhangadi Sub-metropolitan City-18, Kailali, entered Nepal through Trinagar entry point today. Chaudhary, who worked in a steam company in the Indian state of Maharastra, had completed 21-day quarantine at the company he worked for Read More...
BAJURA, JUNE 12 District Ayurveda Health Centre, Bajura, has been providing free yoga classes and medicine for the people in quarantine facilities in two local levels. “Besides providing free medicine, we teach yoga postures and other measures to help quarantined people stay mentally healthy Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 12 More than 10,000 people stranded in the country due to travel restrictions have been repatriated during the lockdown. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), a total of 10,423 nationals from different countries stranded in Nepal departed for their respecti Read More...