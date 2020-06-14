CM Employment Programme benefits poor in Jumla district

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Jumla, June 13

The Chief Minister Employment Programme has come into effect in all eight local levels of Jumla. Every local level including one municipality and seven rural municipalities have received budget of Rs 6.4 million each, for the programme.

The programme worth Rs 50 million aims at creating employment opportunities for the unemployed and those affected by the COVID-19. It is implemented at joint collaboration of social development offices under Karnali Province, Social Development Ministry in the districts and local levels concerned, according to Chief of Social Development Office, Jumla, Balbir Sunar.

In Patarasi Rural Municipality, the households identified as very poor and those finding it difficult to run household expenses due to the ongoing lockdown have been provided employment, said chief Administrative Officer Tek Bahadur Budhthapa.

Of the 1,785 people enlisted under the employment management information system in Himal Rural Municipality, 339 people have been provided 20 days of work. They are working at a school building and fencing project.

Of the total amount allocated for the programme, 70 per cent has to be spent on the wages for the workers and remaining for procuring necessary goods for the project, sub-engineer Prem Bahadur Shahi said.

Tatopani Rural Municipality has also implemented the CM employment programme while Tila, Guthichaur, Kankasundari and Sinjha rural municipalities will begin the programme from mid-June.

