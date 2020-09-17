Code of conduct to bolster police image

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, September 16

Nepal Police has issued ‘Simplified and Detailed Code of Conduct’ to be followed by all police personnel in the course of their duty. It has also formulated Nepal Police Action Plan, 2020, to accomplish 14 major goals.

Inspector General of Police Shailesh Thapa Chhetri, unveiling the code of conduct and the action plan instructed all police personnel to work with high morale. Although various codes of conduct are in place the newly introduced code of conduct is characterised by details and is simplified version of older ones, according to Spokesperson for Nepal Police and Senior Superintendent of Police Kuber Kadayat.

“This code of conduct incorporates detailed information on the way police personnel should act,” Kadayat said.

The code of conduct demands all police personnel to exhibit high value and moral and conduct their duties with dignity and integrity.

It is aimed at instilling a positive attitude of the public towards police.

It expects police personnel to be polite towards service seekers by avoiding all kinds of prejudices based on caste, creed, class, gender and ethnicity.

It seeks to kindle sense of brotherhood among police personnel of lower ranks and senior officers. Honesty towards job and attitude to be competent and accomplish assignment on time has also been emphasised.

It also urges police personnel to give priority to the service seekers who fall under the category of elderly and minor. It mentions that police personnel should avoid meeting employees of foreign embassies and representatives of national and international non-governmental organisations without obtaining permission.

Police are also discouraged from attending meetings, programs and seminars that are not related to the profession. They are also barred to self-advocate, speak to mass media and leak information for the sake of self-gain. They are prohibited certain activities on social media. They are barred from liking, commenting, sharing, tagging, tweeting and re-tweeting activities if the content is against the national integrity, encourages communal riots, promotes terrorism, disrupts peace and security and affects criminal investigation.

Nepal Police Action Plan, 2020, on the other hand has envisioned 14 targets for betterment of Police Department. It aims at enhancing the police force, protect the history of Nepal Police, develop infrastructure and enhance professionalism in the force through the use of technology, according to SSP Kadayat.

