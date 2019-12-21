Cold weather hits Bara hard

Himalayan News Service

Bara, December 20

Cold wave sweeping across Tarai has hit life hard in Bara district.

Due to freezing cold, schools in the district will remain closed for three days starting from December 22. The incessant cold wave has hit children, elderly and daily wage earners the most.

Health workers in the district have urged the locals to wear warm clothes and stay indoors except when there is an emergency. Rabindra Singh, a medical doctor, has advised the locals to consult a doctor when sick and stay warm.

The cold wave has adversely affected life in Bara’s Simara, Kaliaya, Kolhawi, Prasauni, Haraiya and Simraungadh. Sudden change in the weather pattern has adversely affected not only farmers but also traders. Mithu Khadka complained that they were having a hard time tending cattle

and doing regular work owing to the freezing cold.

According to Kolhabi Municipality, it has provided firewood for poor and needy people of the Dalit settlements to kindle fire so as to beat the bone-chilling cold.

Jitpursimara Sub-metropolitan City Mayor Dr Krishna Poudel said they had faced the shortage of firewood to supply in cold-affected areas.

Bara Chief District Officer Phadindramani Pokhrel said no human casualty was reported due to the cold as of yet.

A version of this article appears in print on December 21, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook