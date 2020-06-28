Community transmission of Covid-19 detected in Rautahat; two municipalities completely sealed off

RAUTAHAT: Two municipalities in the district have been indefinitely sealed off after the coronavirus infection was detected at the community level.
A meeting of the district security committee addressed by the Chief district official, Basudev Ghimire, in wake of the community level transmission of Covid-19 contagion, decided to seal Budhiimai and Ishanath municiplaities, effective from today until further notice.
In a bid to curb the further spread of the respiratory infection, all movement of people into or out of the aforementioned municipalities has been restricted.
As the nation as a whole is grappling with the health crisis brought upon by the novel virus, Rautahat in particular has been hard-hit by the contagion with new cases being regularly reported from the district.
Meanwhile, community transmission, which is more difficult to contain, has led to an alarming situation.
