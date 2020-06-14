Company fined for delaying bridge construction

Gaighat, June 13
A construction company, which failed to complete a project on time, has been fined for the delay in Udayapur.
Mahalaxmi Lokapriya JV was responsible for construction of a concrete bridge over the Triyuga River between Siwai and Belahi villages in Udayapur’s Chaudandi Municipality-5.
According to Pradip Chaudhary, site engineer of Gaighat-Diktel road project, his office has fined the company Rs 8.5 million for the delay in completing the project.
“We had to impose the fine as the company failed to complete the project even after frequent extensions of the contract,” said Chaudhary, adding it had been six years since the initial contract for the bridge expired.
As per the initial contract signed in 2010-11, the bridge was set to be completed in 2013-14. Over the years the contractor managed to get many extensions with different excuses.
The company, however, said the delay was caused due to the change in the design barely six months after work started. “As we had to change the design of the bridge and work all over again, it caused the delay,” said the contractor company’s site in-charge Kedar Timilsina.
The proposed 280-metre long and 50-metre wide bridge is expected to cost Rs 99.5 million.
The contractor has so far been paid 84 per cent of the total estimated cost of the bridge.
After the project couldn’t be completed by the latest extended deadline in March this year, it had got another extension till the end of the current fiscal.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
