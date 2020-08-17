Complete shut down to be enforced in Pokhara metropolis for a week

POKHARA: Pokhara Metropolitan City, to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection at community level, has decided to completely shut down the metropolis for a week starting midnight today.
According to Pokhara’s Mayor Man Bahadur GC, all shops except pharmacies and groceries will have to shut down from Monday to Sunday. All government, public and private offices have also been closed to prevent the movement of people, Mayor GC added.
The decision to discontinue or further extend the prohibitory order will depend on the evaluation of the closed down period, informed metropolis main committee member Shobha Mohan Paudel.
“The decision has been taken to control the possible crowding of people due to the approaching festival season, added Paudel.
During the prohibitory period, all shops except groceries and pharmacies will be closed, no one will be allowed to move about outside their houses. Meanwhile, no one except health workers, media personnel, security personnel, workers transporting necessary goods, and those with vehicle passes will be allowed to ply the roads.
Prior to the decision, the metropolis had held a meeting with political parties where the participants suggested the enforcement of prohibition to clamp down the spreading infection. Twenty-two new cases were reported in Pokhara on Sunday alone.
Meanwhile, the number of infection in Pokhara has reached 204 till Monday morning. Among the infected, 125 have recovered while one person passed away.
The number of infections is in the incline since withdrawal of the government imposed nationwide lockdown.
