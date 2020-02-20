Construction of teaching hospital yet to begin

Himalayan News Service

Dhankuta, February 19

The infrastructure construction work of a nfrastructure construction work has yet to begin even though the land was recommended a few months ago in Dhankuta.

Land from three places, including wards 6 and 7 of Dhankuta Municipality, were recommended for construction of the teaching hospital four months ago. A multi-party meeting held about four months ago under the chairmanship of Dhankuta chief district officer had recommended 47 ropani, nine aana, two paisa land owned by Reshamkheti Development Programme, Dhankuta. Similarly, 47 ropani, three aana and one paisa land, under the ownership of Tribhuvan University Institute of Medical Sciences, Dhankuta, and Nepal Trust, were recommended. But construction work is yet to begin.

It has been mentioned in the budget of the current fiscal of Province 1 that a 500-bed teaching hospital would be brought into operation. CDO Krishna Bahadur Ghimire said he was informed that work would be started soon.

The province government has decided to establish the teaching hospital in Dhankuta headquarters to address the demands of locals.

A version of this article appears in print on February 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook