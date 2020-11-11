Contractors occupying Khullamanch in Martadi

BAJURA, NOVEMBER 10
The Khullamanch in Martadi, Bajura, has been left in the lurch for the last two years after contractors used the space to stock construction materials.
The Khullamanch has yet to come into operation since then as the local government has paid no attention for its operation. The contractors have been controlling Khullamanch after they started keeping construction materials there. Locals complained that the District Coordination Committee had paid no attention to the fact that contractors had occupied the public place for the last two years.
Milan Jung Karki, a local, said the chief district officer, mayor and other people’s representatives of Badimalika Municipality were mute spectators.
Civil Society leader Tularam Jaisi said action should be taken against the contractors as they had no right to misuse a public place by keeping it for themselves. He said the CDO had to take initiative if somebody was using the public places as if it were private property.
Meanwhile, the contractors claimed that they had not kept the construction materials of District Administration and Badimalika Municipality. Even CDO Krishna Gaire was unaware about it. Gaire said that the construction materials would be removed from the Khullamanch after coordinating with the municipality within one to two days.
The area was used for public programmes such as celebrating national days and organising speeches, among others.
A version of this article appears in print on November 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
